Terry Bondo has recently experienced a taste of life in the Blackpool first-team.

The 17-year-old striker was handed his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Liverpool U21s at the beginning of the month, before also appearing against Harrogate the following week.

Since then, he’s made two appearances in League One, but wasn’t involved in the midweek 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers due to being in FA Youth Cup action against Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday night with the U18s.

The Seasiders are in FA Cup action this weekend, as they welcome Birmingham City to Bloomfield Road.

Bondo remains an option for head coach Steve Bruce, alongside first-team strikers Kyle Joseph, Dom Ballard, Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher.

“He could be back in contention,” he said.

“I went to the game and unfortunately we lost in the FA Youth tie. He’s had a great few weeks with us.

“When you’re in a run of form like we were in, the young kid gives you some enthusiasm - he did fantastically well. We’ll see if we pick him on Sunday.

“We’ve got to monitor him. It’s a waste of time having him sitting around with us if he’s not going to play. It’s part of his education, he’s had a really good couple of weeks, and can be pleased with himself.

“He needs to go and play with his mates for a while, but we know what he can do.”