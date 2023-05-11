Connolly, Gabriel & Yates: Stephen Dobbie issues final Blackpool injury update of the season

Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates were both left out at Carrow Road having been carrying knocks for the last few weeks.

In Yates’ case, the striker agreed to play through the pain barrier while suffering with a hamstring issue, but given nothing was at stake against Norwich the Seasiders opted to leave him out.

Given the transfer speculation linking the club’s top goalscorer with Rangers, Blackpool fans will be hoping last week’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall – the result that confirmed relegation – won’t be the last time we see Yates in tangerine.

Elsewhere, Callum Connolly was forced off at the start of the second-half during Blackpool’s 1-0 win against the Canaries and replaced by former Norwich man James Husband.

Explaining the switch, Dobbie said: “He had a little bit of concussion. He blocked a shot in the first-half with his head.

“We tried to see how he was at half-time and he was a bit dizzy but he felt he could carry on, but obviously 10 minutes into the second-half he couldn’t.

Connolly suffered concussion during Monday's season finale at Carrow Road

“He was excellent though. He’s probably not played as much as he wanted but he’s been there when the team needed him. That’s credit to his professionalism.”

One player who was ruled out before the Norwich game was Jordan Gabriel after he underwent surgery on a knee injury.

Posting on his Instagram page, Gabriel said the operation went well.

It’s the second time this season Gabriel has been operated on having gone under the knife in October to rectify a lateral meniscus injury, which kept him out of action for four months.

When asked when Gabriel is likely to be back, Dobbie said: “I don’t know. We’ve been planning and preparing for this game, but Jordan is at home recovering so over the next few days I’ll try and get an update on Jordan.”

