The defender suffered a horror injury during a game against Fulham in October when he was rushed to hospital after his ankle and leg gave way. (Image: Getty Images)

A member of Blackpool’s 2010/11 Premier League squad has had his future decided for him.

Former Blackpool defender Chris Basham is on the hunt for a new club this summer after he was told that his contract would not be getting renewed.

Basham, who is currently on the books of Sheffield United will depart the relegated Premier League side this summer. His ten-year association with the Blades is coming to an end along with four other players who have been told their contracts won't be extended.

The 35-year-old has played nine times for Sheffield United this season but has been out since October after suffering an horrific ankle injury against Fulham. He admitted in an interview with Sky Sports that he might not play top-level football again and he may be forced in to retirement.

A club statement said: “The Blades can confirm Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will leave the club when their contracts expire this summer.

“The aforementioned players will each embark on new chapters in their careers following the conclusion of this campaign, having helped the Blades to success during their spells at Bramall Lane."

In Basham made 394 appearances in all competitions for Sheffield United, scoring 15 goals and assisting 15 goals. He was with them on their journey from winning the League One title in 2017 to winning promotion as a runner-up in both 2019 and 2023.

