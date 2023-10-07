Charlton Athletic v Blackpool injury news as eight out

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL League One clash between Charlton Athletic and Blackpool at The Valley.

Matty Virtue is out for Blackpool.

Blackpool team news

Jordan Gabriel (knee), Matty Virtue (hamstring) and Kyle Joseph (hamstring) are all out.

Neil Critchley admitted there is no change to the group that faced Derby County in midweek.

Jordan Gabriel is closing in on a return to action after spending the last few months out. He could rejoin in with training either next week or the week after.

He suffered a ‘serious’ knee injury against Millwall at the end of April, and required surgery.

Kyle Joseph is the furthest away from a return. He suffered a hamstring injury, and has been limited to just one Carabao Cup appearance. Joseph was described as ‘desperate to play’ though he has not yet returned to the grass to train.

Matty Virtue is out for the ‘next few weeks’ following a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old suffered the problem in training and last week a scan revealed it to be a few weeks at least, however it is not considered to be long-term.

Charlton Athletic team news

The Addicks are without five players after a series of injuries. Some have yet to feature under new boss Michael Appleton, who is yet to taste defeat since his appointment in mid-September.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted has a ‘major knee injury, but missed the 4-1 win to Exeter City. He is expected to miss up to six weeks, and in his place is Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Conor McGrandles was at Lincoln City with Appleton, but has not played since the start of the season. He has a knee injury, and is a couple of weeks from returning.

Summer signing Terry Taylor is out indefinitely however. He has gone for a scan for an ankle injury, and it’s understood to be damage to his ligaments.

Panutche Camara is back training, and isn’t in contention for a return just yet. He is returning to training, but no specific date has been placed on him.

Tayo Edun meanwhile is out for a ‘good few weeks’ and has been out since Appleton’s first game in charge.