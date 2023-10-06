News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

'I fully support that:' Neil Critchley explains why Blackpool continue to take the knee ahead of every match

Blackpool have continued to take the knee ahead of the majority of their games this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The anti-racism gesture took place prior to most fixtures across the country for a period of time, but has been used less frequently in the last 12 months.

In League One, the Seasiders have opted to continue to do it on a regular basis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a squad decision,” explained manager Neil Critchley.

Most Popular
Blackpool take on the knee ahead of matches (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)Blackpool take on the knee ahead of matches (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)
Blackpool take on the knee ahead of matches (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

"The players discussed it internally. They decided they felt comfortable doing that and it was the right thing to do for them.

"I fully support that. We want to continue highlighting that subject and that’s just our way of doing it.

"That’s personal preference, some clubs don’t, but we’ve decided that we wanted to.

Hide Ad

"I don’t understand why anyone does jeer that- maybe it shows the society we live in sometimes.

Hide Ad

"If you can always promote something in a positive way then why would you not try to do that.

"I’m sure at some point the EFL will look at it and review it, but that option was still there this season.”

Read More
Neil Critchley provides latest injury update on absent Seasiders pair ahead of t...

Critchley says he want to encourage debate around certain things within his squad.

Hide Ad

"The players are grown men so I like to develop that environment where the players feel at ease to express their view without feeling judged or criticised,” he added.

"I don’t get everything right, I don’t claim to know everything, so sometimes you lean on the expertise of people around you.

"If you discuss thing with the right people then you’ve got a better chance of coming to the right decision.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolSeasidersLeague OneEFL