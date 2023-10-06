'I fully support that:' Neil Critchley explains why Blackpool continue to take the knee ahead of every match
and live on Freeview channel 276
The anti-racism gesture took place prior to most fixtures across the country for a period of time, but has been used less frequently in the last 12 months.
In League One, the Seasiders have opted to continue to do it on a regular basis.
"It was a squad decision,” explained manager Neil Critchley.
"The players discussed it internally. They decided they felt comfortable doing that and it was the right thing to do for them.
"I fully support that. We want to continue highlighting that subject and that’s just our way of doing it.
"That’s personal preference, some clubs don’t, but we’ve decided that we wanted to.
"I don’t understand why anyone does jeer that- maybe it shows the society we live in sometimes.
"If you can always promote something in a positive way then why would you not try to do that.
"I’m sure at some point the EFL will look at it and review it, but that option was still there this season.”
Critchley says he want to encourage debate around certain things within his squad.
"The players are grown men so I like to develop that environment where the players feel at ease to express their view without feeling judged or criticised,” he added.
"I don’t get everything right, I don’t claim to know everything, so sometimes you lean on the expertise of people around you.
"If you discuss thing with the right people then you’ve got a better chance of coming to the right decision.”