Neil Critchley says Blackpool’s long-term absentees are progressing well as they edge closer to a return to training.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel has missed the entirety of the campaign so far, while Kyle Joseph has been limited to a brief cameo in the EFL Cup since his summer arrival from Swansea City.

The Seasiders are not expecting to welcome anyone back for their trip to the Valley to face Charlton Athletic, but could see players back in the mix across the next few weeks.

"It’s the same group as Derby for this week’s game,” Critchley explained.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"Matty Virtue is out. Kyle (Joseph) and Jordan (Lawrence-Gabriel) are making progress but are still a little bit away.

"Jordan is slightly in front of Kyle. We’re hopeful that in the next week or two that he will integrate back into training.

"I see him every day stepping up his rehab, you can see every day that he is progressing.

"He’s doing more and more work that suggests that he’s closer to training.

"Kyle is a little bit further behind in the time scale, but not that much further.

"It’ll be nice to have those two players back at some point soon.

"They’ll be like two new signings.

"I know Jordan well from my first spell at the club, and I know what he’s capable of. With his athleticism and power, he will be well suited to our system.

"Kyle is obviously desperate to play to prove himself and we’re all excited to see him.

"We’ve got to understand Jordan missed all of pre-season and Kyle had a interrupted pre-season so even when they are back to fitness and training, we will have to be careful with how they progress.”

Matty Virtue has recently been added to the Seasiders injury list after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

"It’ll be a number of weeks,” Critchley added.

"I don’t like to put timelines on injuries because every individual responds differently to treatment and some players are quicker healers than others.