'A bad mistake. Grew on me' - Blackpool faithful share verdicts on Michael Appleton ahead of reunion at Charlton

Charlton Athletic manager Michael Appleton is preparing to face Blackpool for the first time since he departed the club earlier this year.

The 47-year-old was initially in charge at Bloomfield Road for a short stint during the 2012/2013 campaign, before re-joining the club last summer.

Despite lasting longer than his first stay, he was dismissed in January with the Seasiders sat 23rd in the Championship table.

He was appointed as Charlton manager last month, and this afternoon’s game at the Valley will be his first game against Blackpool since his most-recent exit.

Michael Appleton (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Looking ahead to the game, fans on social media have been giving their verdict on his time in charge via Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

One wrote: “Absolutely shocking manager. Biggest mistake was to get him back for a second time.”

Another added: “Worst manager ever. Surprised he has another job.”

A third agreed: “One of the worst managers ever going for Blackpool.”

With a fourth also stating: “Ridiculous excuse of a manager.”

A fifth added: “A bad mistake.”

Meanwhile, some couldn’t bring themselves to share their views, with one fan writing: “Would probably get banned from Facebook if I put down my feelings towards him.”

A couple of supporters did share their sympathy for Appleton and believe he should’ve been given more time at Bloomfield Road.

One wrote: "He wasn’t my first choice but he grew on me. He wasn’t Mr Charisma but at least he tried to play attacking football. He was given a raw deal by the fans and might just have kept us up if he had stayed- but we’ll never know.”

Another agreed: “Thought he had a raw deal last season. Fans weren’t willing to give him a chance and he had an awful recruitment team around him. Still gave it a bloody good go until about November when injuries and suspensions got on top of us. I feel like he was unfortunate last season and probably could’ve done a decent job this season- still far happier with Critch in charge though.”

