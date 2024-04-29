Former Blackpool stars wanted for transfer by Juventus, Roma and Hertha Berlin
Former Blackpool midfielder Charlie Patino is attracting interest from two of Italy's biggest clubs according to a report.
Italian newspaper Calciomercato are reporting that both Juventus and Roma are keen in signing the 20-year-old. Patino is currently on loan to Swansea City with his parent club being Arsenal.
Patino's contract with the North London club expires this summer and his future is uncertain. Calciomercato’s report adds that he has no intention of remaining at the Emirates and a move to Italy is said to 'fascinate' him.
He has played 34 times for Swansea this season with four assists and four goals. During his time at Bloomfield Road, he had a similar spell with four assists and three goals in 37 games.
Juventus and Roma are both in the top five of the Serie A table. Roma are in the semi-finals of the Europa League and would qualify for the Champions League should they win the competition whilst Juventus nare two places higher in third and would qualify through the league route.
Both teams have English players on their books with Samuel Iling-Junior at Juventus. Roma have Chris Smalling in their ranks as well as Tammy Abraham before he became an Ivory Coast international.
In other news, Josh Bowler is attracting interest from the second tier of German football. German outlet Bild claim that Hertha Berlin have a three-man transfer shortlist that includes Bowler as well as Swansea City's Przemyslaw Placheta.
The 25-year-old returned to Blackpool last season but his return could not prevent the club from being relegated. He has four goals and two assists for Cardiff City in the Championship this season.
Bowler has two years left to run on his current deal at Nottingham Forest and has never played a competitive game for them. He was sold to the Reds for a reported £2.3m but was immediately loaned out to Olympiacos.
