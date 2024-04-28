Blackpool FC: 22 of the best photos of the loyal Seasiders that made the trip to Reading on the final day

Blackpool fans endured a painful end to the season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST

The Seasiders suffered a 3-2 defeat to Reading, but a win would’ve seen them finish in the play-offs after both Barnsley and Lincoln City dropped points in their respective games.

Karamoko Dembele’s early opener was cancelled out by Sam Smith before the break, with goals from Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez edging the home side in front during the second half. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel did pull one back in stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s some of the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the trip to Reading on the final day of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

