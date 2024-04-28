The Seasiders suffered a 3-2 defeat to Reading , but a win would’ve seen them finish in the play-offs after both Barnsley and Lincoln City dropped points in their respective games.

Karamoko Dembele’s early opener was cancelled out by Sam Smith before the break, with goals from Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez edging the home side in front during the second half. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel did pull one back in stoppage time, but it was nothing more than a consolation.