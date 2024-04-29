'Forever grateful:' Star man sends heartfelt message to Blackpool following successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road

Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The former Celtic youngster proved to be a key man on Fylde Coast following his move from Brest last summer. In 47 appearances in all competitions, the 21-year-old scored nine goals and provided 14 assists.

His performances saw him named supporters’ player of the year, junior Seasiders player of the year, and players’ player of the year at Blackpool’s end of year awards, while the likes of Nottingham Forest, Everton and West Ham have all been linked with a move for him.

With the Seasiders’ season coming to an end following their 3-2 defeat to Reading at the weekend, Dembele has taken to social media to bid farewell to the club, writing: “It’s been my pleasure to have played for Blackpool, giving me the chance that I’ve longed for and I will be forever grateful to yous! To the fans: the love and support you have given me throughout the season has been incredible, although we didn’t achieve our goal we gave it our all.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank my teammates, the staff, and a special thanks to the Gaffer.