Sheffield Wednesday consider move for former £1m Blackpool, Sheffield United and Brentford star
Sheffield Wednesday are considering signing Charlie Goode after he was released by Brentford.
The Premier League club announced that Goode would be leaving West London this summer, freeing up to find a new team with no transfer fee attached. Our friends at The Star are reporting that the Owls are looking to bring in reinforcements this summer and Goode is a target.
His name has been mentioned as a potential signing as Danny Rohl looks to bring in defensive reinforcements. He is expected to receive a 'plethora' of offers with a move to Hillsborough being a serious consideration.
Goode’s £1m move to the Gtech Community Stadium from Northampton Town unfortunately didn’t work out for him by his own admission. He was the Cobblers captain at the time, but after departing Sixfields, he ended up making just 20 appearances for the Bees over a three-year spell.
“Sometimes things just don’t work out for many reasons, a tough few years since I arrived,” said Goode in a post on X as he reflected on his time at Brentford.
“I’m feeling better than ever, and ready for the next chapter! Wish you all the best for the future.”
Goode joined Blackpool on a six-month loan deal in January 2023 and made three appearances, but in his third match he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. The defender spent the first part of this campaign playing for Brentford's reserve team before a half-season loan spell at Wigan Athletic, returning to Brentford early for 'personal reasons'. The other clubs he played for in his career were Sheffield United, Northampton Town, Scunthorpe United as well as non-league clubs Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon.
Sheffield Wednesday are certainly in the market for another former Blackpool player with a transfer approach made for Karamoko Dembele. Dembele was Blackpool's Player of the Year for 2023/24 and the Yorkshire side are testing the waters with Brest to see if they would entertain him leaving France again.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.