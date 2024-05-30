Charlie Goode would become a £1million pound player later that summer after helping Cobblers win the play-offs..

A former Blackpool player is attracting interest from the Championship after leaving the Premier League.

Sheffield Wednesday are considering signing Charlie Goode after he was released by Brentford.

The Premier League club announced that Goode would be leaving West London this summer, freeing up to find a new team with no transfer fee attached. Our friends at The Star are reporting that the Owls are looking to bring in reinforcements this summer and Goode is a target.

His name has been mentioned as a potential signing as Danny Rohl looks to bring in defensive reinforcements. He is expected to receive a 'plethora' of offers with a move to Hillsborough being a serious consideration.

Goode’s £1m move to the Gtech Community Stadium from Northampton Town unfortunately didn’t work out for him by his own admission. He was the Cobblers captain at the time, but after departing Sixfields, he ended up making just 20 appearances for the Bees over a three-year spell.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out for many reasons, a tough few years since I arrived,” said Goode in a post on X as he reflected on his time at Brentford.

“I’m feeling better than ever, and ready for the next chapter! Wish you all the best for the future.”

Goode joined Blackpool on a six-month loan deal in January 2023 and made three appearances, but in his third match he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury. The defender spent the first part of this campaign playing for Brentford's reserve team before a half-season loan spell at Wigan Athletic, returning to Brentford early for 'personal reasons'. The other clubs he played for in his career were Sheffield United, Northampton Town, Scunthorpe United as well as non-league clubs Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon.