Former Blackpool, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic man made free agent at 28
Former Blackpool defender Charlie Goode will be on the hunt for a new club this summer after he was told by his current club his contract would not be renewed.
Brentford confirmed their retained list on Sunday (May 19) and among the five to depart was Goode. He along with Shandon Baptiste and Saman Ghoddos are leaving whilst Neal Maupay and Sergio Reguilon's loans are up.
“Charlie has been incredibly unlucky with injuries and illness since not long after joining us,” Director of Football, Phil Giles said.
“That said, whenever he played, I always thought he did very well and contributed to some important results, especially during our first season in the Premier League.
“He has shown that he can play at this level, and it was good to see him get some significant minutes during the latter part of the season at Wigan.”
The 28-year-old departs the Gtech Community Stadium having made 20 appearances in August 2020 for £1m from Northampton Town. He helped the club since promotion via the play-offs in 2021 and played six times in the Premier League, before having loan spells at both Sheffield United and Blackpool.
During his time at Bloomfield Road he made three appearances, and suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the remainder of his loan spell. The Seasiders were relegated to League One at the end of campaign.
Goode dropped down to League One with Wigan for the second part of the 2023/24 season and played a decent run of games. He appeared 13 times for the Latics and even captained them against Fleetwood Town. Goode wasn't involved in Wigan's last three games of the season however, returning to Brentford early from his loan agreement.
