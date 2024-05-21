Former Blackpool, Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic man made free agent at 28

Charlie Goode (R) was at Blackpool last season. Brentford have released him after his loan spell at Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A player Blackpool had on loan during the 2022/23 Championship season is now a free agent.

Former Blackpool defender Charlie Goode will be on the hunt for a new club this summer after he was told by his current club his contract would not be renewed.

Brentford confirmed their retained list on Sunday (May 19) and among the five to depart was Goode. He along with Shandon Baptiste and Saman Ghoddos are leaving whilst Neal Maupay and Sergio Reguilon's loans are up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Charlie has been incredibly unlucky with injuries and illness since not long after joining us,” Director of Football, Phil Giles said.

“That said, whenever he played, I always thought he did very well and contributed to some important results, especially during our first season in the Premier League.

“He has shown that he can play at this level, and it was good to see him get some significant minutes during the latter part of the season at Wigan.”

The 28-year-old departs the Gtech Community Stadium having made 20 appearances in August 2020 for £1m from Northampton Town. He helped the club since promotion via the play-offs in 2021 and played six times in the Premier League, before having loan spells at both Sheffield United and Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Bloomfield Road he made three appearances, and suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out for the remainder of his loan spell. The Seasiders were relegated to League One at the end of campaign.