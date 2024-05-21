Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool announced their season ticket prices on Monday- while last week the club confirmed some of their plans for pre-season.

There’s also been plenty of news elsewhere in League One, with both managerial changes and early transfer activity.

As the window approaches, there’s been plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds as well.

Here’s some of the latest stories:

Tony Mowbray has stepped down as Birmingham City manager

Mowbray steps down

Tony Mowbray has stood down from his role as Birmingham City manager with immediate effect. The 60-year-old, who arrived at St Andrew’s back in January, temporarily stepped away from his on-site management duties in February before taking a formal medical leave of absence in March.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland boss has now decided to focus on making a full recovery from his surgery and spending time with his family.

Birmingham are now on the hunt for a new manager as they prepare for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship last month.

In the statement announcing Mowbray’s departure, Blues owner and chairman Tom Wagner, said: “We are disappointed that Tony will not be coming back to lead the team forward but respect his decision to put his health and his family first. In a short period of time at Blues Tony demonstrated excellent leadership skills and a work ethic that galvanised all around him. He is an outstanding human being and will always be welcome at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park.”

Two new additions at the New York Stadium

Rotherham United have continued their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign. Following the signing of Jonson Clarke-Harris following his departure from Peterborough United, the Millers have now added Portsmouth’s Joe Rafferty and Northampton Town’s Shaun McWilliams on two-year contracts.

Rafferty was released by Pompey after their League One title winning campaign, while McWilliams has turned down a new deal at Sixfields in order to make the move to South Yorkshire.

Huddersfield eye up Premier League striker

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, has reported that recently relegated Huddersfield Town are looking at Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, with the striker recently enduring relegation with the Clarets.