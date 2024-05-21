Blackpool season ticket renewal price breakdown- and who has been left with the biggest increase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool announced their season prices for the 2024/25 campaign earlier this week.

Despite the club preparing for another year in League One after failing to reach the play-offs, there has been a rise in most areas, with certain categories higher than what they were in the second Championship season.

A lot of fans have vented their frustration to the increases, including the Blackpool Supporters Trust, who have expressed ‘concern.’

The starting renewal price for adults (£375), seniors (£325) and young adults (£325) has risen by £26.

Meanwhile, U18s have gone up by £50 from £99 to £149, but now only covers the ages of 14-18 due to the introduction of an U14s category.

This does benefit children aged 11-14 who have no rise in their season ticket price of £99.

Equally this sees a £50 increase for those between 5-11, with a specific category no longer existing for that group.

There has been no alteration to the starting price for U5s.

In the family stands, there has also been a £26 rise for adult, senior and young adult renewals, while U18s have gone up by £30.