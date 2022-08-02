Second tier football has returned and the weekend sprung up some eye-catching results.

Blackpool have started Michael Appleton’s second spell at the club with a bang after their 1-0 win over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines took the lead after just eight minutes through Callum Connolly and that was enough to earn the three points in the end.

Here are five things we learned from the opening weeked of the Championship season...

Blackpool need to keep Bowler

Josh Bowler shone again for Blackpool and they need to ensure that they keep hold of him this summer.

The winger, who made the move to the Seasiders last year, has been a hit since his move and scored eight goals in all competitions last term.

He will be a huge player for the Tangerines in this campaign if he stays and at the age of just 23 still, he has a very bright future ahead of him in the game.

Dogged Rotherham United display

Rotherham United picked up a draw on their first game back in the Championship following their promotion from League One.

They have managed to retain the services of Chiedozie Ogbene so far in this transfer window and the Republic of Ireland international opened the scoring for the Millers against the Swans with a clever header.

However, Russell Martin’s side managed to level up the score through a sublime Harry Darling strike on his debut.

Rotherham have lost key pair Michael Smith and Michael Ihiewe over recent times and this term could be a struggle for the Yorkshire outfit. They have started adequately with a point though and have Coventry City away next.

Cardiff City signings shine

It was a summer of transition at the Cardiff City Stadium with a host of new signings through the door after a disappointing past campaign.

Steve Morison is now in his first full season at the helm and they started it with an impressive 1-0 win over newly relegated Norwich City.

The Bluebirds handed debuts to Ryan Allsop, Mahlon Romeo, Cedric Kipre, Jamilu Collins, Andy Rinomhota, Callum O’Dowda and Romaine Sawyer, the latter of whom scored the winner.

Goal machine Cresswell

Leeds United youngster Charlie Cresswell scored twice on his debut for Millwall and that looks like a very astute signing for the Lions already.

The Lions won 2-0 at home to Stoke City with a brace from the young defender.

Cresswell, 19, is on a season-long loan with Gary Rowett’s side and looks to be a real threat from set pieces.

Hull City dark horses?

Hull City beat Bristol City 2-1 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Jean Michael Seri.

The Tigers have made some eye-catching additions this summer including ex-Fulham ace Seri, Turkey internationals Ozan Tufan and Dogukan Sinik, as well as the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Benjamin Tetteh and Oscar Estupinan.