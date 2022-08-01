The 2022/23 Championship campaign is now underway

Blackpool, Burnley and Wigan Athletic men feature in Championship team of the week

The 2022/23 Championship campaign started off on a positive not for our sides in the North West.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 6:10 pm

Both Blackpool and Burnley recorded 1-0 wins, while Preston North End and Wigan Athletic played out a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

But which players stood out in the second tier this weekend? Find out with the EFL’s official team of the week...

1. Ben Amos (Wigan Athletic)

The shot stopper began the season with a clean sheet during Wigan's draw at home to Preston.

Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts (Burnley)

The right-back impressed for Burnley on Friday night as Vincent Kompany began his tenure with a win at Huddersfield.

Photo: CameraSport -

Photo Sales

3. Marc Roberts (Birmingham City)

The centre-back starred as Birmingham held last season's play-off semi-finalists Luton to a goalless draw.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales

4. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall)

The Leeds loanee had a debut to remember as he scored both of Millwall's goals in their 2-0 win against Stoke.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
BlackpoolBurnleyWigan AthleticNorth WestPreston North End
Next Page
Page 1 of 3