Blackpool, Burnley and Wigan Athletic men feature in Championship team of the week

But which players stood out in the second tier this weekend? Find out with the EFL’s official team of the week...
1. Ben Amos (Wigan Athletic)
The shot stopper began the season with a clean sheet during Wigan's draw at home to Preston.
Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
2. Connor Roberts (Burnley)
The right-back impressed for Burnley on Friday night as Vincent Kompany began his tenure with a win at Huddersfield.
Photo: CameraSport -
3. Marc Roberts (Birmingham City)
The centre-back starred as Birmingham held last season's play-off semi-finalists Luton to a goalless draw.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Charlie Cresswell (Millwall)
The Leeds loanee had a debut to remember as he scored both of Millwall's goals in their 2-0 win against Stoke.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson