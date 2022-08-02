Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Callum Connolly has spoken of his delight after scoring the only goal in Blackpool’s 1-0 win over Reading on the opening day.

The defender’s early goal claimed all three points for the Seasiders as they kicked off their campaign with a win and a clean sheet.

Following the match, Connolly said: “It’s a good start to what we are trying to do here, so I’m really pleased.

“I think we played well in the first half, and got the ball rolling really well. We had a good amount of possession and utilised that really well, but of course when you only have that one goal lead, you end up trying to hang on.

“I wouldn’t say we let out standards drop or that we felt comfortable with the lead, but I think we could have been better with the ball in the second half.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Huddersfield boss lands Europa League job Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has become the new manager of Greek Super League champions Olympiacos. The Spaniard could be set to guide his team into the Europa League if they can get through the preliminaries. (Olympiacos FC)

2. Premier League clubs unwilling to match Watford asking price No club are yet to meet Watford's £20m asking price they have placed on Emmanuel Dennis' head, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest both showing interest. (Daily Express)

3. Wolves enquire about Blackburn Rovers ace Wolverhampton Wanderers have approached Blackburn Rovers to sign star striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer. (Football League World)

4. Highly-rated Liverpool youngster joins Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers confirmed the loan signing of Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton yesterday. The 19-year-old made two appearances in the Premier League last season. (Blackburn Rovers FC)