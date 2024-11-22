Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dom Ballard reported back to Squires Gate on Friday ahead of Blackpool’s trip to Bolton this weekend.

The Southampton loanee has endured a mixed spell on the Fylde Coast so far, scoring just once since making the move to Bloomfield Road.

After initially making a bright start to life in Tangerine, a shoulder injury at the end of September has taken its toll on his form.

In the last week, the 19-year-old has been away with England U20s, and was on hand with a solo goal in a 1-1 draw away to Poland on Tuesday night.

“He’s back with us - we haven’t seen him for the best part of two weeks,” Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce said.

“He scored for England midweek, which will give him a little bit of a boost as well. All strikers need confidence. Dom has got into positions, but not really taken the chances that have come to him, so he’s got to learn to cope with that.

“It was a great little bit of footwork, and a good finish from him, so I’m sure he’ll be delighted.

“It could help him enormously, he’s only a young player learning his trade. The experience of this can only help him.

“We welcome him back, and see how he is, as he’s been halfway round Europe.”