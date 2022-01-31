Cameron Brannagan addresses his Oxford United future amid reports of a deadline day bid from Blackpool

Football Insider is reporting that the Seasiders have lodged an improved offer for the 25-year-old, who has been Blackpool' s top target this month.

According to our colleagues at the Oxford Mail, Pool's bid is higher than the one they submitted earlier in the window, thought to be north of £500,000, but still six figures.

It's unclear whether Jordan Thorniley, who was recalled from his loan spell at the Kassam, is part of the deal.

It comes after Brannagan scored four penalties for the U's on Saturday in their 7-2 thrashing of Gillingham.

Speaking after the game, the central midfielder appeared to reaffirm his commitment to Karl Robinson's side.

“My focus is fully on here and that’s all it’s ever been," he said.

Blackpool's interest in Brannagan is likely to go right down to the wire

“I’m under contract, I absolutely love it here, I love the fans coming to support us like they do.

“I’m happy, so why would I want it to change?"

Oxford revealed earlier in the window that a bid for the 25-year-old, reported to have been from the Seasiders, had been rejected.

Manager Robinson later criticised the player's agent for bypassing him in a bid to force the deal through. Robinson added that the club's offer had been made through the right channels.

Speaking last week, Robinson sent a clear message that none of his Oxford players were for sale.“It’s incredibly busy, there’s a lot of things toing and froing and a lot of jockeying for position," he told the Oxford Mail.

“I’m quite calm about where we currently sit, (but) you’re never 100 per cent sure.

“I think some players need to move on. I want to bring players in, but I don’t have to and we won’t be selling so that’s where we’re at.

“We don’t think anybody’s for sale here, we’ve had these conversations with a few clubs this week.

“We don’t need to do anything, but we want to do things.

“The ownership understands where we’re at and there’s no issues.”

An Oxford player for the past four years, Brannagan played in both legs of last season's play-off semi-final against Blackpool.

Known to Neil Critchley from his time in the Liverpool youth set-up, Brannagan spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Fleetwood Town.