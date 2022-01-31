Blackpool FC deadline day state of play: Latest on Josh Bowler, Cameron Brannagan, Ollie Norburn and more

Neil Critchley wants to make further improvements to his squad on deadline day

Let’s get the boring stuff out of the way, the admin…the window ‘slams shut’ at 11pm tonight.

Blackpool must complete any permanent or loan signings by then, otherwise they’re only able to bring in free agents.

Initially touted to be a fairly quiet window, it’s been anything but with plenty of incomings and outgoings already.

Jake Beesley, a striker from Rochdale, arrived on a permanent deal while Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk joined on loan with an option to buy.

They’re the only two new faces to join the Seasiders this month, although Owen Dale’s loan from Crewe was turned permanent, as per the terms of his initial agreement.

Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson, meanwhile, were recalled early from their loan spells at Oxford United and MK Dons respectively.

There’s been plenty of outgoings, too.

The window started with a big blow for Blackpool, as Ryan Wintle was recalled from his loan by his parent club Cardiff City.

Tyreece John-Jules also returned to Arsenal, although he was out of favour at Bloomfield Road having not played since October.

The club also managed to move on some players on the fringes, like Teddy Howe whose contract was cancelled by mutual consent to free him up to join National League side Barnet.

The same happened with Oliver Sarkic, although he’s yet to join a new club.

Demetri Mitchell left the club to join Scottish side Hibernian on a permanent deal, while Daniel Gretarsson left to make the move to Polish side Slask Wroclaw.

But, as has tended to be the case in the last year or two, Blackpool aren’t done there and are expected to be busy on deadline day.

Here’s the current state of play as it stands…

Josh Bowler - out?

This is going to be the big one.

While the addition of a new central midfielder has clearly been the main priority this month, it might now be keeping hold of their prized asset.

Bowler has been the subject of strong interest this month from Nottingham Forest, who have seen bids knocked back.

The winger, who has been in electric form in recent weeks, was then linked with Fulham and Bournemouth on the morning of Saturday’s game.

Ironically, Bowler would then go on to deliver a superb display and score Blackpool’s goal in their 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage - which was the second time he had found the back of the net against the league leaders this season.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but the Seasiders do hold the option to extend by 12 months.

Do Blackpool cash in now while he’s hot? Or do they desperately hold on to their man?

When asked on Saturday if he believes Bowler will remain a Blackpool player beyond the deadline, Critchley said: "I hope so, I thought he was outstanding. You could see the respect they had for him when they got the ball.

"He nearly scored in the first half, he hit the crossbar, good finish for the goal. He's been brilliant for us and he's scored two goals against Fulham.

"Lets see what happens in the next 48 hours, he's our player, we're delighted to have him he's been fantastic for us and we know how good he is, we know what he's worth. So let’s see.

"We want to be a team or a club that gives young players an opportunity, develops them and if then they have an opportunity to move on and that is right for them and the football club, then we want to be that club that is developing players and giving them the opportunity to further their career.

"But that's not me pushing him out the door because we're delighted we've got him and he's been brilliant for us so if he stays 11pm Monday night then we'll all be delighted obviously.

"I've seen him a lot over the years at Everton, playing against when I was at Liverpool and I knew the quality he had and I knew his ability.

"I just felt in the right team, given a platform he needs encouragement, he needs confidence and when he's in full flight then there's not many wingers or attacking players who can do what he can do.

"I think he gets everyone off the edge of their seats, he excites people and they're the type of wide players and wingers we all want to see."

Ollie Norburn - in?

This is another transfer saga that has rumbled on over the last few days.

On Friday, Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry confirmed to our sister paper, the Peterborough Telegraph, that they had rejected a six-figure bid from Blackpool for their captain.It has since emerged that Norburn, whose family live in Bolton, is unsettled at Peterborough and wishes to return to the North West, despite only joining from Shrewsbury Town five months ago.

The 29-year-old hasn’t lodged a formal transfer request, but he was left out of Peterborough’s squad for their defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday. Manager Darren Ferguson insists this was due to a dead leg though.

When asked about the speculation on Saturday, Neil Critchley told The Gazette: “I’m not going to speculate about players that are at other football clubs.

“I’m not sure you should be mentioning other clubs in the press, that’s not how you want to conduct your business in my opinion.

“But listen, we’re trying to improve our squad, we have 48 hours left but I promise you, if that’s the squad I’ve got for the rest of the season then I’ll be more than happy.”

Speaking after Peterborough’s game on Saturday, Posh boss Darren Ferguson also spoke of his disappointment at how the news had been leaked.

“A lot more has been made of things than I would have liked leading into the game,” he told BBC Radio Cambridge.

“It was a story that was going around about Ollie being unhappy in terms of his family being up north and Ollie being down there.

“Obviously someone has put that out in the newspaper, I’d imagine someone from his side for whatever reason.

“The fact of the matter is we’ve had a bid from Blackpool and we’ve turned it down, it’s as simple as that.”

Will Posh let their skipper go midway through the season when they’re battling to stay up? It’s unlikely. But I guess it depends how hard Norburn pushes for the move.

Interestingly, it’s been suggested that Blackpool could look to sign Norburn PLUS another midfielder, which would make for a dramatic final day.

Cameron Brannagan - in?

The Oxford midfielder was Blackpool’s number one priority this month but talks have stalled a little in recent weeks.

However, it’s since emerged that Blackpool could revive their interest in the 25-year-old, who was in sparkling form for Oxford at the weekend, scoring FOUR penalties during their 7-2 thrashing of Gillingham at the weekend.

Blackpool lodged bids earlier in the window, with a swap including Jordan Thorniley also mooted at one point, but the League One side have so far held firm.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail last week, manager Karl Robinson said: “It’s incredibly busy, there’s a lot of things toing and froing and a lot of jockeying for position.

“I’m quite calm about where we currently sit, (but) you’re never 100 per cent sure.

“I think some players need to move on. I want to bring players in, but I don’t have to and we won’t be selling so that’s where we’re at.

“We don’t think anybody’s for sale here, we’ve had these conversations with a few clubs this week.

“We don’t need to do anything, but we want to do things.

“The ownership understands where we’re at and there’s no issues.”

Given the madness of deadline day, a last-ditch revival of Blackpool’s interest can’t be ruled out entirely - and can you imagine the scenes if Brannagan AND Norburn sign on the dotted line?

Gavin Kilkenny - in?

The Bournemouth midfielder became the latest player to be linked with Blackpool yesterday.

Football Insider claim the Seasiders are lining up a loan move for the 21-year-old, who has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries this season.

Given Blackpool have been frustrated in their attempts to bring in a central midfielder so far this month, it’s only natural they will look at alternatives.

According to the report, Kilkenny is one name on their list of targets.

Kilkenny was an unused sub for Bournemouth during their 1-0 win against Barnsley on Saturday.

A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Kilkenny made his debut for Bournemouth in August 2019.

However, he’s not featured for Scott Parker’s side in the league since mid-December in the defeat to Middlesbrough.

Morgan Rogers - in?

This one cropped up at the same time as further interest in Josh Bowler was also reported, which might not be a coincidence.

The Manchester City winger is currently on loan at Bournemouth but, according to the Daily Mail, the Premier League champions are expected to recall him before sending him elsewhere, with Huddersfield Town and Swansea City also interested.

The 19-year-old, who featured against Blackpool in the League One play-off final last season for Lincoln City, has made 17 appearances for the Cherries, scoring once.

Man City are reportedly unhappy with Rogers’ lack of game time on the South Coast, having played just 38 minutes of football since the start of December.

This might be a case of one to keep an eye on should the worst happen.

Joe Nuttall - out?

The striker was expected to finalise a move to Scunthorpe United this time last week, but it’s still yet to be confirmed.

The Gazette understands nothing has changed and everything has been agreed, but the League Two side are under a transfer embargo where a player must leave before a new signing can come in.

Keith Hill’s side are expecting a frantic deadline day with as many as four new recruits mooted by the Scunthorpe boss, so presumably there will be plenty of outgoings too!

Should Nuttall sign, he will link up with former Seasider Liam Feeney who joined the Iron last week from Tranmere Rovers.

Scunny are rooted to the bottom of the League Two table having won just three games all season.

Ethan Robson - out?

The midfielder was recalled from his MK Dons loan spell by Blackpool earlier this month to boost their numbers in central midfield.

Our sister paper, the MK Citizen, suggest Liam Manning’s side would gladly welcome him back and would be interested in a permanent deal for the 25-year-old.

But given the long-term injuries to Matty Virtue and Grant Ward and Kevin Stewart’s battle to build back his fitness, the Seasiders will surely be keen to keep hold of him - unless they bring in one or two others, you’d imagine.

Robson was surprisingly left out of Blackpool’s squad for the win against Millwall but he was on the bench at Fulham on Saturday.

MK should have the funds available to buy him permanently if that’s what they want to do as they recently sold Matt O’Riley, a player Blackpool were linked with during the summer, to Celtic.

Jordan Thorniley - out?

If Blackpool are to seal a deal for Cameron Brannagan, it seems highly likely Jordan Thorniley will be involved.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Oxford during the first half of the season and it’s believed Karl Robinson would love to bring him to the Kassam Stadium on a permanent basis.

The defender was a regular performer under Robinson, making 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Thorniley was due to remain with the League One side for the entirety of the season, but Blackpool opted to recall him early to provide cover following Daniel Gretarsson’s departure.

However, Thorniley was thrown into Blackpool’s back five at Craven Cottage and produced an exceptional display during the 1-1 draw against league leaders Fulham.

It was his first appearance for Blackpool since coming on as a late substitute during the play-off final win against Lincoln City back in May.