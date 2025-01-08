Cambridge United awaiting decision over defender ahead of Blackpool trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambridge United are awaiting a decision on one of their on loan players ahead of their trip Blackpool this weekend.

The U’s travel to Bloomfield Road on the back of a five-game losing streak, with their last league win coming at the start of December.

With the Seasiders struggling at home this season, Garry Monk will be hoping for an opportunity to stop the rot, with the club currently sat 23rd in the League One table.

Cambridge currently have a number of players on loan at the Abbey Stadium, and are waiting for decisions on their futures.

This includes defender Connor O’Riordan - who has struggled to break into the U’s starting XI.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, the 21-year-old’s parent club Blackburn Rovers are expected to recall him this month.

The centre back made the move to Ewood Park last summer from Crewe Alexandra last January, and was able to feature twice for the Championship club throughout his first 12 months.

Since his summer move to the Abbey Stadium, he has only managed eight appearances in all competitions - with only half of those being in the league.

At the time of O’Riordan’s move last year, it was reported Blackpool were ready to swoop for the Republic of Ireland youth international, alongside rivals Preston North End, if the deal across Lancashire was not complete.