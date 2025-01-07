Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cambridge United are set to have one of their key players still in contention for their trip to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

Dan Nlundulu is currently on loan at the Abbey Stadium from Bolton Wanderers, and has scored five goals in all competitions for Garry Monk’s side this season.

The 25-year-old started his career with Southampton - where he made 16 senior appearances in total.

He was also sent out on several loan moves, with a temporary stint with the Trotters ultimately leading to a full time move to the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Ahead of the winter transfer window, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt hinted there had been interest from elsewhere for Nlundulu.

The Bolton News report Cambridge have been given assurances that the forward will be allowed to stay at the Abbey Stadium for the remainder of the season unless a permanent offer is received.

For the time being, U’s boss Monk isn’t planning for life without the former Saints man.

“The club have spoken to Bolton and they have no intention of recalling him, which is obviously positive news,” Monk told the Cambridge Independent.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know you can’t count your chickens and anything can happen in football at certain times, but I think they realise it’s been a period of success for him in terms of being able to play minutes more consistently. For large parts of it Dan has been an important player for us.

“This is all part of the journey and a part of football from season to season. We try to get the best assurances that we can then trust in that word. That’s what we’ve had so far with the players that we need to be here.”

Cambridge head to Bloomfield Road this weekend sat 23rd in the League One table, with only 17 points from 24 games, but the Seasiders’ home form this season could give the U’s some hope.

Steve Bruce’s side have only recorded two league wins on the Fylde Coast throughout the campaign so far, and haven’t tasted victory in front of their own fans since the end of September.