Callum Connolly: Blackpool can't afford to look past crunch clash with Sheffield United
Callum Connolly knows Blackpool can’t afford to look beyond tomorrow night’s crunch encounter against Sheffield United.
Following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Swansea City, Pool’s third victory on the bounce, supporters are now dreaming of a late play-off charge.
However, if they are to give themselves a sniff of the top six, they’ll surely have to get something from Wednesday night’s game against Sheffield United.
The Blades are the side that currently occupy sixth place, sitting six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side.
Connolly, however, is refusing to get too carried away and insists the players must take it one game at a time.
“It’s three wins on the spin now and we’ve beaten some very good sides,” Connolly said.
“The Championship is relentless. You might beat someone in the top half one week and then get beat by someone in the bottom half, you just never know. You just have to take it game by game and make sure you show up every week.
“You just never know in the Championship.
“With the games coming thick and fast, we know April is going to be a very competitive month with eight games.
“If we can put in another good performance and result on Wednesday that will stand us in good stead for the break. After that, we’ll come back fresh and look to attack it.
“But up first is Sheffield United and we know they’re a good side. But we’re full of confidence with three wins on the spin, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.
The 23-year-old, who is the club’s leading goalscorer this season with 10 goals, missed out in November through injury.
The Seasiders, meanwhile, will travel to Liverpool’s academy training ground on Monday, April 11 for their Lancashire FA Senior Cup semi-final clash. The game kicks off at 2pm.
Blackpool sealed their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Everton back in November.
CJ Hamilton was on the scoresheet on that occasion on his return from injury, while the other goal came via a youth-team trialist.