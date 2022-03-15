Callum Connolly: Blackpool can't afford to look past crunch clash with Sheffield United

Following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Swansea City, Pool’s third victory on the bounce, supporters are now dreaming of a late play-off charge.

However, if they are to give themselves a sniff of the top six, they’ll surely have to get something from Wednesday night’s game against Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades are the side that currently occupy sixth place, sitting six points ahead of Neil Critchley’s side.

Connolly, however, is refusing to get too carried away and insists the players must take it one game at a time.

“It’s three wins on the spin now and we’ve beaten some very good sides,” Connolly said.

“The Championship is relentless. You might beat someone in the top half one week and then get beat by someone in the bottom half, you just never know. You just have to take it game by game and make sure you show up every week.

Callum Connolly is keeping calm ahead of Blackpool's final 10 games of the campaign

“You just never know in the Championship.

“With the games coming thick and fast, we know April is going to be a very competitive month with eight games.

“If we can put in another good performance and result on Wednesday that will stand us in good stead for the break. After that, we’ll come back fresh and look to attack it.

“But up first is Sheffield United and we know they’re a good side. But we’re full of confidence with three wins on the spin, so we’re looking forward to it.”

The 23-year-old, who is the club’s leading goalscorer this season with 10 goals, missed out in November through injury.

Blackpool sealed their place in the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Everton back in November.