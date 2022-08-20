Burnley-linked Jordan Gabriel makes first league start in Blackpool's derby at Turf Moor
Michael Appleton has been forced into making two changes for today’s Lancashire derby against Burnley.
The injured Charlie Patino and Lewis Fiorini have been replaced with Jordan Gabriel and Theo Corbeanu.
It means Gabriel takes Callum Connolly’s spot at right-back, allowing the latter to move forward into midfield.
It will be Gabriel’s first league start of the season having already made three substitute appearances following his return from a long-term hamstring injury.
The right-back was linked with Burnley earlier this window before they signed Brazilian Vitinho from Belgian side Cercle Brugge.
Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined, while Beryly Lubala missed out altogether.
Appleton’s side will be aiming for back-to-back wins after claiming a hard-earned 1-0 victory against QPR on Tuesday night.
That victory was Blackpool’s first at Loftus Road in 50 years.
The Seasiders haven’t won at Turf Moor in 24 years either, having not visited the venue since 2013.
Now under the management of Vincent Kompany, the Clarets are on five points, one few than Blackpool.
TEAMS
Burnley: Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Ellis, Maatsen, Vitinho, Cork, Cullen, Brownhill, Tella, Rodriguez
Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Egan-Riley, Bastien, Benson, Gudmondsson, Churlinov, Barnes
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Corbeanu, Bowler, Lavery, Yates
Subs: Maxwell, Husband, Thorniley, Virtue, Carey, Hamilton, Madine
Referee: Keith Stroud