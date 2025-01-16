Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

May we begin by wishing you all a Happy New Year; anyone who has supported Blackpool FC for any length of time will tell you the festive period is rarely a happy hunting ground.

This Christmas season, unfortunately, will not live long in the memory; there was only one – very unlucky – defeat at Wrexham but no wins either.

The club remains in limbo, not really threatening the play-offs but not really part of the conversation about relegation either.

This is not to say that the season is over. Postponements mean 13 of our remaining 22 games are at home.

Saturday sees Blackpool back at Bloomfield Road for the first time since the New Year's Day draw against Shrewsbury Town, with 13 of their last 22 matches coming at home Picture: Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport

We have not been pulling up any trees at Bloomfield Road but, if we can find some of last season’s home form, there is still some hope we can mount a late play-off charge.

January is the time of season when the transfer window opens and every club is in the business of fine-tuning their squads for the last push.

Most fans would probably say that, in order to materially change our prospects for the better, the club is going to have to be busy.

Being busy in this context probably means moving some players out, in order to make way for new faces.

The elephant in the room is, of course, the extent to which Simon Sadler is prepared to provide financial backing to Steve Bruce.

That elephant is also currently shrouded in a lot of speculation about the club’s future ownership amid rumours of a potential sale.

Given that speculation is closely linked to the court case Mr Sadler faces in Hong Kong, it is understandable – if frustrating – that there is no hard news for supporters to rely upon.

We should also remember the future of real people, including Mr Sadler’s family, is at stake here.

If that makes him unwilling to speak publicly in any great detail, it is up to all of us to respect this as far as we can.

We should also bear in mind that he has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces and has indicated he intends to defend himself robustly.

This year is, at last, going to bring major legislative change as the Football Governance Bill becomes law.

We can be confident the ways in which clubs engage with their fans will change a good deal, as the legislation gives supporters new rights and a greater say in how major strategic questions that affect clubs are addressed.

The way clubs manage their finances and achieve greater financial security will come under close independent scrutiny.

Owners and directors will face tougher standards in terms of their suitability and there is likely to be some hard bargaining between the EPL and the EFL, in particular, about how the TV revenue is distributed.

What is often overlooked is that Supporters Trusts and other formally constituted fan groups will be affected.

It is great that we are to have an enhanced role in managing the future of our clubs – but we have to rise to that challenge just as much as the clubs themselves.

If you are a Blackpool fan, are interested in these national issues and have some niche or specialist skills you think might help us, do get in touch by emailing [email protected]