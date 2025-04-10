Blackpool were defeated 2-1 by Rotherham United last weekend Picture: Rich Linley/CameraSport

A warm welcome to everybody for what will be our last article of the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent months, we have talked a fair bit about missed opportunities that might define the season.

We have looked out of danger – but out of contention too – for a long time but, week by week over the last couple of months in particular, that had started to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s defeat at Rotherham was therefore very disappointing, as it undid much of the good work that had been done since Christmas.

Tuesday night saw Bolton and Huddersfield falter, but Reading’s win gives us a mountain to climb that – realistically – looks beyond us.

On March 29, the Armfield Club hosted one of the biggest get-togethers for ‘exiled’ fans that we have had in recent times.

We are grateful to our friends in Yorkshire Seasiders and the Blackpool Association of Supporters in London (BASIL), who threw themselves into supporting and planning this event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as local fan groups, we were also very pleased to be joined not only by friends from Yorkshire and BASIL, but also our groups in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Manchester and a host of others.

We were delighted that Blackpool FC were also represented and it was a great chance to turn this social event into a fundraiser, with prizes sold and raffled off to raise £345 for Brian House.

It rounds off another great year for BST, in terms of supporting a variety of good causes in our area.

We are working closely with the Community Trust, local veterans and continue to support local charities like Home Start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event was a great success and we are are already thinking about how – and when – to do it again.

We have also started discussion with BFC about our mascot programme for 2025/26.

Once again, our ambition is to fund a mascot at every home league game.

We are talking to the club about ways in which we might enhance our offer for the lucky children and their families who benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do support us in this endeavour if you can. You can send us a donation at any time and can become a member for as little as £5 per year (less, for a Junior Seasider) at: https://www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/join-us

Better still, £5 per month earns you a place in our 1953 Sweepstake, which funds practically all of the good works described above: https://www.blackpoolsupporterstrust.com/1953-sweepstake

This last week or two has seen a great many clubs publish their annual accounts for 2023/24 and, in a lot of cases, they make grim reading.

Those of our own club are a difficult read. Concerned with a year in which we were newly-relegated from the Championship, they show all forms of income significantly down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club made a decent profit on player transfers, but still posted significant losses.

Our difficulties pale in the face of other clubs. Even at tier five, clubs like Yeovil and Oldham are losing in the region of £3m a year.

It makes the case for independent regulation all the stronger. Hopefully, by our next monthly column, that independent regulator will be in place and beginning its work.

We will hopefully be back in August and would like to thank you for following us throughout the year.