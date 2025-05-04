Bristol Rovers review. | Getty Images

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Inigo Calderon following their 4-1 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders’ ended their League One campaign on a high as they put four past the already-relegated Pirates.

Although Gatlin O’Donker put the visitors ahead after 18 minutes before Tom Bloxham netted the equaliser on the stroke of half-time. Steve Bruce’s men came out firing in the second period, with Albie Morgan, Niall Ennis and Ryan Finnigan all appearing on the scoresheet to seal the triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aftermath of the Bloomfield Road defeat, Bristol Rovers have announced the departure of Calderon and his assistant Miguel Llera.

A statement read on the club’s official website: ‘Bristol Rovers can confirm that Iñigo Calderón has departed his position as Men’s first team Head Coach.

‘Miguel Llera, who has been assisting in the coaching department since March, has also left the Club.

‘Everyone at Bristol Rovers would like to thank Iñigo and Miguel for their hard work, dedication and commitment and wish them both every success in their respective future careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A thorough process to recruit a replacement is underway and the Club will be making no further comment at this time.’

Bristol Rovers conduct end-of-season review

Inigo Calderon. | Getty Images

News of Calderon’s departure comes just hours after Rovers confirmed they have conducted an extensive and thorough review of their footballing operations.

On top of the Spaniard’s exit, they revealed captain Scott Sinclair will be one of nine out-of-contract players who will also depart the Memorial Stadium following their relegation to League Two.

Sporting Director Ricky Martin said: ‘On behalf of Bristol Rovers I would like to express my gratitude to each of the players and staff who are moving on from the Club this summer. Each goes with our collective best wishes for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The hard work is already underway in terms of our preparations for the 2025/26 season, including a comprehensive recruitment process for both our coaching department and first-team squad.

‘While we are all experiencing the pain of our confirmed relegation, we are channelling that energy into ensuring our team and Club is in the best possible position ahead of our first League Two fixture in August.’

Bristol Rovers had their relegation to League Two confirmed ahead of their trip to Bloomfield Road on Saturday following Burton’s draw against Wigan on Monday evening.

Rovers had failed to win any of their last eight games of the campaign - picking up just two points since March.