Bristol Rovers v Blackpool injury news as 8 out and 2 doubts

The Seasiders are at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, November 26.

Blackpool are in midweek action on Tuesday (November 26) night as they face Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium in a re-arranged League One fixture.

The two sides were due to meet over the October international break but it was postponed due to call-ups. Blackpool head to the West Country on an eight-game winless run after losing to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Kyle Joseph opened the scoring but Bolton won with a goal in stoppage time. Rovers defeated promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town with a Luke McCormick goal.

A win for Blackpool could move them up to 14th, whilst Rovers could go as high as 11th. Here's the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

CJ Hamilton has recently returned to action following a thigh injury, but suffered a reoccurrence of the same injury. (Image: Camera Sport)

Blackpool team news

The injuries continue to mount up for Blackpool with another injury picked up. Hayden Coulson was forced off with an injury against Bolton Wanderers. He's got a suspected quad or muscle injury, and will require a scan to assess whether he faces a spell on the sidelines or not.

Albie Morgan was recently diagnosed with type one Diabetes. He will return to training this week with the medical staff working closely with him for a return to action as he adapts to life with the diagnosis.

CJ Hamilton is out with a thigh issue. He's out for about a month following a recurrence from an injury that kept him out for a similar period. Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury in February against Leyton Orient. He's not back until the New Year.

Elkan Baggott has a thigh problem which will keep him out for the next few weeks. Jake Beesley damaged his medial ligaments and is another player who will be out for the next few weeks.

Doubt: Hayden Coulson. Out: Albie Morgan, CJ Hamilton, Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, and Jake Beesley.

Bristol Rovers team news

Joel Senior has been limited to four appearances since joining in the summer after suffering a hamstring injury. He was reportedly in contention to return at the weekend according to the Bristol Post, but wasn't a part of the match day squad.

Experienced right-back Jack Hunt is ruled out until after Christmas. He's got a tear in his calf and will be out for a prolonged period. Aston Villa loanee Lino Sousa is ‘certain’ to miss out.

Gatlin O'Donkor made a return at the weekend, coming on as a substitute in the final stages of their win against Mansfield.

"He's out for a period of time," said Gas manager Matt Taylor.

"He's got a tear in his calf, so he's out for a longer period of time. I don't think we'll see him this side of the Christmas period, so he's out for a significant period of time.”

An ankle injury for Promise Omochere had him down as a doubt for the weekend. The 24-year-old missed the game against Lincoln City but returned against Crawley Town. A broken hand now means a period of time on the sidelines for their club record signing.

Taylor added: “I said before the game, I don't know because the ankle injury would have still kept him out of this weekend. So I honestly don't know. Yeah, we'll assess the ankle on a daily basis, but then if you break a bone anywhere, it's minimum four weeks.

“With it being a hand and the part of the hand that is, we could maybe splint and assess it in a couple of weeks time. But I don't expect to see Promise in available capacity for the next couple of weeks at least.

“So, truth of the matter is, we've been a little bit unsure for the last couple of weeks and then there's been a crack in his hand, unforeseen in terms of that. So yeah, it's certainly ruled him out for a period of time.”

Out: Jack Hunt, Lino Sousa and Promise Omochere. Doubt: Joel Senior