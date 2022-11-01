Bright future predicted for future Blackpool man as wing-back comes to the end of his Shamrock Rovers career

The 22-year-old has just two games left to play for his current side Shamrock Rovers before he makes the move to Bloomfield Road.

Stephen Bradley’s side conclude their UEFA Conference League group against Djurgarden on Thursday night, having already been knocked out of the competition.

The Hoops then finish their title-winning league campaign with a trip to UCD on Sunday evening.

Lyons capped off his final home game with an assist at the weekend during his side’s 1-0 win against title rivals Derry City.

It means the full-back, who formally becomes a Blackpool player when the January transfer window opens, has bagged nine goals and nine assists this season.

Lyons has already represented his country at Under-21 level, but his current boss believes he has the potential to go one step further and perform with Stephen Kenny’s senior side.

“We wish him the very best,” Bradley told the Irish Mirror.

“I hope he goes and plays for Blackpool, gets promoted and plays for Ireland. I wish nothing but success for him.

“He’s been incredible all season, but I think he could have easily taken his eye off the ball when the Blackpool stuff was finalised but he’s actually gone the other way.

“He’s all-in or nothing. He’s all-in since he signed.