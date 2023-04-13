News you can trust since 1873
Brett Ormerod on Stephen Dobbie's Blackpool appointment, Mick McCarthy's exit and slim survival chances

I’m delighted for my old teammate Stephen Dobbie – this a great opportunity for him, writes Gazette columnist Brett Ormerod.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:00 BST- 3 min read
We’ve got a group chat with all the lads from 2010 and we’ve all been congratulating him and sending him messages.

He’s got five games to make an impact. The odds are against him, let’s be honest, because of the situation Blackpool find themselves in but if he does manage to do it he’ll have achieved a miracle.

When you’re playing you never know which teammates will make a good manager. But obviously there have been a few who are trying their hand at it!

You never know though, do you? Everyone is different. You get the odd one who was destined to be a coach right from the start while others just fall into it.

I can’t say I ever asked Dobbs about it at the time. To be fair he was a few years younger back then so it probably hadn’t crossed his mind at that point.

He was always a great player for us though. I just remember his nutmegs, he would nutmeg us all in training. He scored some fantastic goals though and some very, very important ones.

Dobbie played alongside Ormerod during their time together at Bloomfield RoadDobbie played alongside Ormerod during their time together at Bloomfield Road
Mick McCarthy’s departure wasn’t a great shock when it was announced. His appointment promised a lot, especially during his first game at Southampton in the FA Cup when they gave it a real good go in the second-half. But other than the win against Stoke and the QPR game, where they were outstanding, it didn’t really work out for him.

It was always going to be a difficult job to come in and manage a squad he didn’t really know. He brought a couple of players in but it was all a bit last minute.

It didn’t go well for him, which was unfortunate for him and Blackpool, but he gave it a good go. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s very hard to come in and perform miracles.

The chairman and the fans were ready for a change to save the season and they turned to Mick, but unfortunately for all parties it never really worked out.

Losing to Cardiff last week was massive. That was the final nail in the coffin really, there was no coming back from that. Because of that, barring a miracle, I think they’ll be a League One team next season.

It’s going to be difficult even if they beat Wigan this weekend, but that’s all Dobbs can do. Concentrate on the next game and take it from there.

To stay up, they’ve got to produce something they haven’t managed to do all season and that’s win pretty much every game they’ve got left.

It’s still mathematically possible, you’ve still got that chance so all they can do is give their best and go for it.

Hopefully they can finish the season as strong as they can. If that happens, I’m sure Dobbs would be keen to have a go at the job full-time.

Whether it’s just a temporary role and the club are already looking at other managers I don’t know, but he’s got the job at the minute so if he does well he might have a chance. That’s all he can do, put himself in the frame.

