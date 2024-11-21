Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool are on their travels at the weekend as they go to Manchester to face Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Collins says the time for talking is over as Bolton Wanderers seek a response against Blackpool following a heavy defeat last time out in the league.

At the start of the season Bolton were considered one of the favourites for promotion but currently find themselves out of the automatic promotion pciture. They're 11th after suffering a 5-0 defeat to nearby rivals Stockport County, and are a whole seven points off second, and nine off first-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolton have since played after that heavy defeat to Stockport, beating Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy but ultimately it is the league that matters the most. They host Blackpool at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday (November 23) and one of their leading players wants to be part of a reaction.

Speaking to The Bolton News, the Welshman who was signed for £750k in January said: “We are not happy in the changing room as the lads, and then as a collective with the staff too, we knew it wasn’t good enough.

“We are not happy in the changing room as the lads, and then as a collective with the staff too, we knew it wasn’t good enough.

“It’s all about the reaction now. We didn’t start this season that well, but we went on a good run after that going into Stockport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season saw the teams meet three times with Blackpool getting the better of them on two occasions. Bolton Wanderers inflicted a 1-0 defeat on them in November 2023 but then Blackpool won on penalties in the EFL Trophy, before thrashing them 4-1 in February.

Collins added: “We know if we can beat Blackpool we will be that bit nearer to the top six and then hopefully go on a little run going into Christmas. But the main thing is that we get it sorted, start putting things right.

“We totally understand that those games matter more to the fans and we need to have a bit more grit about us in that scenario.

“The only thing we can do now is go and do it, there’s no point me saying a load of words and then there be no actions.

“As a team we know we need to be better than that, and we need to go into Blackpool with the right sort of mindset now. We can still change things and put them right.”