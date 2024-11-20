Blackpool's drastic fall in the League One predicted table from the last international break - and the similar situations at Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United

By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
Blackpool have endured an awful run of form in recent times.

The Seasiders currently sit 18th in the League One table following a seven-game winless run, during which time they’ve only been able to pick up three points.

Heading into the October international period, they had put themselves in a good position under the guidance of Steve Bruce, winning their opening four games under the former Newcastle United boss.

At the time, a defeat away to Mansfield Town before the last break was seen as a blip, whereas looking back now it can be considered as the start of the new norm.

We’ve taken a look back at where Blackpool were predicted to finish on October 7 and the massive drop they’ve experienced since.

As well as this, we've also compared the fortunes of other teams in the third tier in the last month.

Here’s what the latest predicted table looks like based on Sky Bet’s odds for promotion and relegation:

Predicted finish at the last international break: 23rd.

1. Shrewsbury Town current relegation odds: 1/6

Predicted finish at the last international break: 23rd. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Predicted finish at the last international break: 21st

2. Crawley Town current relegation odds: 1/3 (23rd)

Predicted finish at the last international break: 21st Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Predicted finish at the last international break: 22nd

3. Burton Albion current relegation odds: 1/3 (22nd)

Predicted finish at the last international break: 22nd Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Predicted finish at the last international break: 24th.

4. Cambridge United current relegation odds: 1/2 (21st)

Predicted finish at the last international break: 24th. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White

Photo Sales
Predicted finish at the last international break: 19th.

5. Bristol Rovers current relegation odds: 6/4 (20th)

Predicted finish at the last international break: 19th. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Predicted finish at the last international break: 20th.

6. Northampton Town current relegation odds: 7/4 (19th)

Predicted finish at the last international break: 20th. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolRotherham UnitedLeague OneWigan AthleticNewcastle UnitedSteve BruceMansfield Town
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice