The Seasiders currently sit 18th in the League One table following a seven-game winless run, during which time they’ve only been able to pick up three points.

Heading into the October international period, they had put themselves in a good position under the guidance of Steve Bruce, winning their opening four games under the former Newcastle United boss.

At the time, a defeat away to Mansfield Town before the last break was seen as a blip, whereas looking back now it can be considered as the start of the new norm.

We’ve taken a look back at where Blackpool were predicted to finish on October 7 and the massive drop they’ve experienced since.

As well as this, we've also compared the fortunes of other teams in the third tier in the last month.

Here’s what the latest predicted table looks like based on Sky Bet’s odds for promotion and relegation:

1 . Shrewsbury Town current relegation odds: 1/6 Predicted finish at the last international break: 23rd. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

2 . Crawley Town current relegation odds: 1/3 (23rd) Predicted finish at the last international break: 21st Photo: CameraSport - David Horton Photo Sales

3 . Burton Albion current relegation odds: 1/3 (22nd) Predicted finish at the last international break: 22nd Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

4 . Cambridge United current relegation odds: 1/2 (21st) Predicted finish at the last international break: 24th. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White Photo Sales

5 . Bristol Rovers current relegation odds: 6/4 (20th) Predicted finish at the last international break: 19th. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales