Jake Beesley was forced off in the second half of Blackpool’s EFL Trophy tie with Liverpool U21s.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders missed out on a bonus point at Bloomfield Road, after losing a penalty shootout on the back of a 0-0 draw with the Reds’ youngsters.

On the hour mark, Beesley was helped off the pitch, with the striker initially going down holding his leg following a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the blow for the 27-year-old, Blackpool coach Richard Keogh said: “We don’t know the full extent yet, but it’s never ideal when someone gets given crutches. We’ll have to have a proper look at it, I’m sure he’ll get scanned.

“When someone like Bees comes off and is on crutches, it’s not a great sign, so fingers crossed it’s not as bad as we all think, but when you’re on crutches and in a bit of pain, then you are concerned.

“I caught him briefly after the game, and it looks like he’s in a little bit of discomfort, but you never know until you know.

“When you come off the emotion is high, and it’s easy to feel a little bit down - I’ve been there myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve told him to keep his head up because we don’t know yet. He needs to make sure he rests and recovers, and does the right things that he already does, he’s a great professional.

“We’ve got a great medical team here who will treat him well, and we’ll know more when we get a clearer picture.”