Blackpool's spend on agents revealed and how it compares to the rest of the Championship
Blackpool spent £368,515 on agents’ fees last year according to latest figures revealed by the FA.
That’s up from £79,416 the previous year, however the Seasiders are still the third lowest spenders in the Championship - with only Hull City and Peterborough United below them.
Fulham were the division’s highest spenders at £10.1m, followed by West Brom with £4.1m, Bournemouth and Sheffield United at £3.5m apiece and Sheffield United at £3.4m.
The period covers February 2, 2021 to January 31, 2022.
During this timeframe, Kenny Dougall, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue and Jerry Yates all signed new contracts for the Seasiders.
The likes of Jake Beesley, Josh Bowler, Oliver Casey, Callum Connolly, Owen Dale, Jordan Gabriel, Dan Grimshaw, Reece James, Shayne Lavery, Richard Keogh, Dujon Sterling (loan), Doug Tharme and Ryan Wintle (loan) all joined the club.
In total, £44.3m was spent by Championship sides on agents’ fees, compared to £272m in the Premier League.
The combined figure for clubs in League One was £4.4m, where Ipswich Town were the highest spenders with £779,739, and £1.2m in League Two.
Fleetwood Town spent £139,865 and AFC Fylde paid £10,271.
The full list of Championship sides and the net total paid to agents/intermediaries:
Fulham - £10.1m
West Brom - £4.1m
Bournemouth - £3.5m
Sheffield United - £3.5m
Stoke City - £3.4m
Nottingham Forest - £2.3m
Swansea City - £1.6m
Middlesbrough - £1.5m
Cardiff City - £1.4m
Huddersfield Town - £1.3m
Bristol City - £1.3m
Birmingham City - £1.25m
Blackburn Rovers - £1m
Preston North End - £1m
Millwall - £1m
QPR - £925,162
Reading - £876,330
Coventry City - £833,482
Derby County - £748,889
Luton Town - £564,162
Barnsley - £505,640
Blackpool - £368,515
Peterborough United - £311,280
Hull City - £242,986