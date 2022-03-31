Police warn Blackpool fans to expect 'short delay' after Preston North End derby at Deepdale

Around 2,200 Seasiders will make the trip down the M55 on Tuesday night for the club’s first visit to Deepdale in nine years.

The initial fixture at Bloomfield Road back in October saw clashes between rival sets of fans, leading both to question Lancashire Police’s handling of the game.

Some visiting Preston fans were held on coaches until after kick-off, causing them to miss the start of the derby match, whilst others said they were 'kettled' outside the ground and diverted through a maze of side-streets to avoid confrontation with Blackpool fans.

Efforts to keep rival fans apart led police to carve out a route for the visitors but the diversions reportedly led them straight into the path of oncoming Blackpool supporters making their way to the ground.

PNE supporters were quick to criticise Lancashire Police’s handling of their match-day visit, with some branding it "an absolute shambles" and the "worst policing of a football match ever".

In a bid to avoid a repeat of those scenes, police have revealed their approach for next week’s return fixture at Deepdale - which includes the potential for Blackpool supporters to be held back after the game has finished.

The Seasiders make the short trip to Deepdale next week

“Ahead of the Lancs derby next Tuesday here’s some info for #pnefc & #bfc fans attending Deepdale,” PNE Police said in a Twitter thread.

“It’s been a while since the last one, so the designated Blackpool pubs will be The Vic, The Station and The Adelphi.

“In order for us to ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience we will implement a series of cordons around the away turnstiles to ensure the sterility of that area, cordons will be in place from 17:30hrs remain in place until after the away supporters coaches have departed!

“Blackpool supporters will only be able to access the turnstiles on Bill Shankly Kop via Blackpool Rd jct with Lowthorpe Rd, where ticket checks will be undertaken by staff; supporters without tickets will not be able to access this area before, during or after the match.

“#pnefc fans are asked to use alternative routes to & from the stadium on the night, we apologise for any inconvenience caused, but the aim of the operation is to ensure the safety of all those attending the event. Residents affected by the cordons will have been informed by post.

“A tactical option available throughout the event is a “holdback” in the stadium or a containment in the cordoned area. We will continually assess how the operation is progressing before making a final decision but away fans should be prepared to have short delay post-match.”

Before the televised derby, Neil Critchley’s side have a mouth-watering home clash against Nottingham Forest to look forward to this weekend.

That encounter will also be shown live on Sky Sports, with the game kicking off at the earlier time of 12.30pm.