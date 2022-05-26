Blackpool’s second pre-season friendly confirmed ahead of 2022/23 Championship campaign

The Seasiders face the League Two side at the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday, July 19 - with the game kicking off at 7.30pm.

Admission details will be confirmed nearer the time.

The Ammies, who are co-owned by Gary Neville and the so-called ‘Class of 92’, recently parted ways with former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer.

It comes after the ambitious fourth tier side missed out on the play-offs by seven points, following a run of one win in their last five games.

Neil Critchley's side will travel to Salford in pre-season

Neil Critchley’s side take on the National League North outfit on Saturday, July 2, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

The game was arranged as part of the deal that took Doug Tharme to Bloomfield Road.

The Southport defender joined Neil Critchley’s side for an undisclosed fee in January, only to be loaned back to the Sandgrounders for the remainder of the season.

A commanding 6ft 4ins defender, Tharme has previously played for the likes of Telford, Curzon Ashton, Radcliffe Borough and Welsh sides Wrexham and Connah's Quay.

The 2022/23 Championship campaign gets underway early next season due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.

The opening weekend of the season comes on Saturday, July 30.

The Seasiders are also expected to travel for a training camp this summer, as confirmed by Critchley to The Gazette last month.

“We’ve all seen the problems with flying in recent weeks and issues at airports and so on, but it’s something we’ve spoken about,” he said.

“I actually had a meeting about it this morning, so we’re finalising those plans, opposition and where we’re hopefully going to travel to.

“I think it’s always beneficial to try and get away for a week or so to get the group together, because you can get a lot of quality work done in a week on and off the grass.