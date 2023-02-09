The Terriers parted ways with the Scot after their failure to beat 10-man Blackpool on Tuesday night.

Huddersfield squandered the lead on two occasions to draw 2-2 in a must-win encounter at the bottom end of the Championship.

The result means both sides remain in the bottom three, with Huddersfield sitting one point ahead.

A statement confirmed on Wednesday that Fotheringham’s reign was over after just 133 days: “Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of head coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect.

"His assistant, Kenny Miller, has also left the club. Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Championship game at Wigan Athletic as interim head coach.”

Chris Wilder is the early favourites with BetVictor while Dean Smith is second in the betting

Fotheringham was sacked on Wednesday after just four months in the job

Wilder was most recently in charge at Middlesbrough but was sacked earlier this season with the club 21st in the table.

He had previously guided Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2019 and was named LMA Manager of the Year, ahead of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

The Blades finished 9th in his first season in charge but he was sacked the following campaign as the club went on to be relegated.

As for Smith, he was sacked by Norwich this campaign after a poor run of form, having previously managed Aston Villa while Jesse Marsch, relieved of his duties by Leeds United on Monday, is 14/1.

Next Huddersfield manager odds (correct as of the morning of February 9, 2023)

Chris Wilder - 4/1

Dean Smith – 8/1

Chris Hughton – 12/1

Scott Parker – 12/1

Neil Warnock – 14/1

Neil Lennon – 14/1

Lee Bowyer – 14/1

Jesse Marsch – 14/1

Liam Manning – 16/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 16/1

Leam Richardson – 16/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 16/1

Steve Evans – 16/1

Steve Cotterill – 16/1

Stephen Robinson – 16/1

Grant McCann – 16/1

Tony Pulis – 16/1

Steve Clarke – 20/1