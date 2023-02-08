Relegation rivals Huddersfield Town AXE manager Mark Fotheringham the day after Blackpool draw

The Terriers squandered the chance to take all three points against the 10-men Seasiders, who had to play with a man down for the entirety of the second-half after Gary Madine was shown a straight red card.

The result means both sides remain in the bottom three, with Huddersfield sitting one point ahead.

The bombshell news comes ahead of another pivotal encounter for the Terriers at the wrong end of the table, as they take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

“Huddersfield have terminated the contract of head coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect,” the Terriers said in a statement.

“Kenny Miller has also left the club.

Fotheringham was booed as he went over to applaud the Huddersfield fans last night

“Narcís Pèlach will take control of the team for Saturday’s Championship game at Wigan Athletic.”

Huddersfield are now searching for their third manager of the season having already sacked Danny Schofield in September.

Fotheringham won just five of the 21 games he took charge of and was without a win in his last six matches.

The Scot was booed as he applauded the away fans at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Addressing the discontent afterwards, Fotheringham said: “You understand the fans are frustrated. They've been frustrated the whole season because last season they were one step from going to the Premier League and now they're dealing with a relegation battle.

