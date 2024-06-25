Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Blackpool loanee helped to convince the club’s latest signing to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Ashley Fletcher signed a two-year deal, which includes the option for a third, with the Seasiders last week, following the conclusion of his time with Watford.

The 28-year-old only managed six appearances in three years during his stint at Vicarage Road, and headed out on loan to New York Red Bulls, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

While at Hillsborough last season, the striker discussed a potential move to Blackpool with Owls midfielder George Byers - who was on loan with the Fylde Coast club at the time.

Fletcher admits the conversation convinced him to sign for the Seasiders, and admits he’s trying to get his former Wednesday teammate to join following the conclusion of his contract in South Yorkshire.

“He played a little part,” he explained.

“I think he picked up an injury two or three games before the end of the season, and I knew there was a little bit of interest, so I quietly asked him what it was like - he spoke highly of the club.

“At the time, it was a bit up and down whether Blackpool would get in the play-offs or not, but he spoke highly of the boys and the manager. For me it was everything I wanted to hear.

“You want to go into somewhere like that, where George felt valued. He obviously got that love from the fans and the club; it can transform someone’s career into play well again.

“He was so complimentary, and you can see that with the performances he put in as well.

“I spoke to him briefly the other day, and I said ‘come and join me, hopefully it’s going to be a very exciting season.’

“I don’t know what the situation was with him. League One is going to be quite tough next year, you can’t pick out who’ll be fighting up there, so getting someone like George would be unbelievable.”

Fletcher’s move to Blackpool was months in the making, with the striker now excited to repay the club for their faith in him following a difficult few years on the pitch.

“I finished at Sheffield Wednesday last year, and kind of knew there was a bit of interest from Blackpool - things started to accelerate at the beginning of May,” he added.

“I got married, went on my honeymoon, and the first day back I had my medical, so that side of things was fast.

“I’m over the moon to get everything sorted. Neil Critchley and David Downes were massive in me coming here, we spoke a few months ago about the plans for the season.

“How they want to play was a big thing for me. Playing with someone up top will benefit me and suit my game.

“It’s my time to reward them with good performances, assists, goals - all the stuff to help us achieve what we want to.

“I feel like I’ve got that buzz back, it’s really exciting. Hopefully we can go about our business quietly this season, and be up there fighting for promotion at the end of the season.”

Fletcher admits he’s mainly visited Blackpool for reasons away from football, but is hopeful he can create some new memories in Tangerine.

“I’ve only been to Bloomfield Road once, and that was as an away player, but I’m local in terms of I’m from the North West,” he explained.

“I’ve been to Blackpool on holiday and stuff, and on days out. We spend Saturday afternoons going to the Tower, the Pleasure Beach, Sandcastle Waterpark, and even Lytham St Annes - which is lovely.

“I’m excited to be back in Lancashire, for me it’s just about enjoying every minute.