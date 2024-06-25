What we know so far about Blackpool's pre-season trip to Spain

The final details confirming Blackpool's pre-season trip to Spain are still to be confirmed (Photographer Chris Vaughan / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Blackpool are heading to Spain as part of their pre-season preparations - but what do we know about the trip so far?

It was announced back in May that the club would travel to Andalusia as part of their preparations for the 2024/25 League One campaign.

The Seasiders CEO Julian Winter then narrowed the location down to Cadiz, as he explained the thinking behind the overseas trip.

“I listened to the fans and they said we’ve not really been a club that’s done that type of thing, but I’ve worked at places where we have,” he said last month.

“In consultation with everyone, we looked at various options and locations. We landed on Spain and Cadiz. We’ve not got a game fixed yet but we’ll certainly find one. It makes it a more interesting pre-season for everyone concerned.

“Camaraderie is a really big thing at the start of pre-season, getting everyone away- living together, eating together, training together, socialising together. When it comes to the downtime it’s more enjoyable when you’re in a nice place. It adds to the ability of bonding people together.

“Culturally it’s always good to put different challenges in front of the players.”

Since then, very few additional details have been confirmed - with the club’s finalised plan still to be announced.

The players return to pre-season this Thursday (June 27), before their opening games against AFC Blackpool (July 6) and AFC Fylde (July 12).

There is a large gap between the fixture at Mill Farm and their next outing - which comes against Sunderland at Bloomfield Road on July 27.

It is expected the overseas trip will take place in that gap, while allowing enough time to prepare for the visit of the Black Cats, but no exact dates have been issued yet.

The Seasiders were also working on arranging a friendly during their time in Spain. This is also yet to be confirmed.

There are a number of notable clubs in the region, including both Sevilla and Real Betis in the capital of Andalusia- which is 90 minutes away from the city Winter stated Neil Critchley’s side will be based near.

Cadiz of course have their own team, and were recently relegated from Segunda División.