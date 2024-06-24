League One round up: Birmingham's request for Wrexham fixture, Bristol Rovers add midfielder, and Barnsley man makes Euros debut
So far this summer, Blackpool have added both Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher to their attacking ranks, as well as successfully keeping James Husband at the club after negotiating a new two-year deal with the defender.
Meanwhile, parts of the Seasiders’ pre-season schedule has been announced, but the final details of the club’s trip to Spain are still to be confirmed.
Here’s the latest League One round up:
Birmingham’s USA request
The Daily Mail report Birmingham City requested for their home game against Wrexham to be played in the United States next.
Both clubs have notable American connections, with the Blues owned by New York-based company Knighthead Capital Management, as well as having NFL legend Tom Brady as a minority investor, while the Red Dragons are owned by Hollywood’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The idea to play the fixture between the two overseas was quickly rejected by the EFL.
Birmingham suffered relegation from the Championship last season, while Wrexham earned promotion after finishing second in League Two.
Bristol Rovers add midfielder
Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Isaac Hutchinson.
The 24-year-old makes the move to the Memorial Stadium on a three-year deal after a release clause was triggered in his contract with Walsall.
Last season, he scored 12 times and provided 11 assists in 46 League Two outings.
Barnsley man makes EUROs debut
Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles made his EUROs debut on Sunday night, as he started for Hungary in their final game of the group stages against Scotland.
Kevin Csoboth scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time to give Marco Rossi’s side a 1-0 victory to claim third place in Group A behind Germany and Switzerland, keeping their hopes progressing alive.
