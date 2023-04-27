Blackpool's Man City & Leeds United loanees praised by interim boss Stephen Dobbie

The Manchester City loanee was in fine form as he played a leading role in Blackpool’s crucial 1-0 win against Birmingham City.

Playing out of position as an experimental number nine in the absence of a recognised striker, the 20-year-old held the ball up well, ran the channels and linked up with the other forward options.

He was also central in Blackpool’s winning goal, pouncing on an error from a Birmingham defender before unselfishly setting up Ian Poveda to tap home into the empty net.

The winger’s display earned the praise of Blackpool’s interim boss Dobbie, who believes it was the best we’ve seen from Rogers since he made the loan move to Bloomfield Road.

“Morgan was fantastic and showed what he can do,” he said.

“His hold up play, his strength and his running in the channels…but when he gets the ball he makes those combinations and makes things happen.

Rogers, centre, and Poveda, right, combined to score the winner against Birmingham on Saturday

“It’s all about confidence. When he missed that chance (against West Brom) on Tuesday night, we got him in and told him it’s forgotten about. We got him back on the field and worked on his finishing and in and around the box with his hold-up play to get his confidence back up.

“That showed against Birmingham because it’s probably the best game I’ve seen him play in a tangerine shirt.”

On the subject of Poveda, the Leeds United loanee is now a doubt for Friday’s clash against Millwall after hobbling off injured at St Andrew’s at the weekend.

It capped off a bizarre afternoon for the 23-year-old, who only lasted 23 minutes having come on as a second-half substitute for Sonny Carey.

“Everybody can see his ability,” Dobbie added.

“He didn’t train until Friday, but knowing we had to go for it we needed him on the bench.