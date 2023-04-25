The 13 Blackpool players who are under contract for next season
While Blackpool still have everything to play for during the final two games of the season, it won’t be look until their attention turns to next season.
We’ve already looked at the 17 players that could leave Bloomfield Road this summer, with their contracts up at the end of the season.
But what about those that are likely to stay?
Here, in position order, we take a look at the players that are still under contract beyond this summer...
