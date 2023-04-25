News you can trust since 1873
The 13 Blackpool players who are under contract for next season

While Blackpool still have everything to play for during the final two games of the season, it won’t be look until their attention turns to next season.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST

We’ve already looked at the 17 players that could leave Bloomfield Road this summer, with their contracts up at the end of the season.

But what about those that are likely to stay?

Here, in position order, we take a look at the players that are still under contract beyond this summer...

The Seasiders could be set for a big turnover of players this summer

1. A big summer ahead

The Seasiders could be set for a big turnover of players this summer Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Blackpool's current number one is contracted until 2025, with an option to extend by 12 months

2. Dan Grimshaw

Blackpool's current number one is contracted until 2025, with an option to extend by 12 months Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The defender, currently out through injury, has another year remaining on his deal, albeit with no option.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta

The defender, currently out through injury, has another year remaining on his deal, albeit with no option. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The centre-back, who has been on loan with Forest Green this season, is under contract until 2024 with an option for a further year.

4. Oliver Casey

The centre-back, who has been on loan with Forest Green this season, is under contract until 2024 with an option for a further year. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Related topics:Blackpool