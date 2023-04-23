Blackpool player ratings gallery: Three 8s and four 7s following Birmingham City win

News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool kept their slim survival hopes alive with a slender 1-0 win against Birmingham City on Saturday.

By Matt Scrafton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The gap to safety now stands at just three points with two games of the season remaining following Blackpool’s crucial three points at St Andrew’s.

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

The Seasiders are now just three points adrift of safety

Second clean sheet in three. Almost threw one in his net early on but made a superb point-blank save later on.

Second clean sheet in three. Almost threw one in his net early on but made a superb point-blank save later on.

Showed plenty of fight, launching into some full-bloodied challenges. Always alert at the back post to head clear of goal.

Showed plenty of fight, launching into some full-bloodied challenges. Always alert at the back post to head clear of goal.

Put his body on the line and won his headers all day long. Gave absolutely everything right to the last second.

Put his body on the line and won his headers all day long. Gave absolutely everything right to the last second.

