Blackpool are yet to add any new players to their ranks this month.

Seasiders boss Steve Bruce has confirmed the club have made two bids and one improved offer in the last week, after an earlier deal fell through at the start of the window.

Chesterfield’s James Berry could be one of the players of interest to the Fylde Coast outfit, with the 10-goal winger linked with a move to Bloomfield Road.

A couple of players have left Blackpool so far this month. Elliot Embleton made a permanent move to Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee, while loanee Dom Ballard was recalled by parent club Southampton.

Wigan make fourth signing

One team that has made a quick start to the window is Wigan Athletic.

Following the additions of Joseph Hungbo, Josh Robinson and Will Goodwin, Shaun Maloney’s side have now signed Jon Mellish from Carlisle for an undisclosed fee.

During his time at Brunton Park, the defender made 246 appearances in total for the Cumbrians, and departs shortly after the arrival of Paul Dummett.

Like Blackpool, Wigan will be looking to make a push up the League One table during the second half of the season.

They currently sit 17th on 27 points in the third tier, just one place and three points behind the Seasiders.

Key Barnsley man linked with move

Up the table, Barnsley currently sit in fifth, 12 points above Bruce’s side - who face a big task to close the gap between themselves and the play-offs.

A regular for the Tykes is former Liverpool youngster Adam Phillips, who has made 115 appearances for the South Yorkshire club since making the move from Burnley in 2022.

So far this season, he’s found the back of the net seven times from midfield, and has caught the eye from a couple of sides in the Championship.

Football Insider report both Swansea City and Preston North End are preparing bids for the 26-year-old.