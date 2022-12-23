The goalkeeper missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City after picking up a groin injury in training.

While the knock isn’t thought to be too serious, the 32-year-old remains a doubt for Monday’s trip to Humberside.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley could come back into the fold after spending another week in training on his return from concussion, while Marvin Ekpiteta is back available after serving his two-game suspension.

On Maxwell’s availability, head coach Michael Appleton told The Gazette: “He’s still got a little bit of an issue with it, so he will be 50/50 for Boxing Day.

“As for Jordan, he’s certainly closer to playing or being part of it. He’s trained every day since the game last weekend so he’s had no issues and no ill effects.

“He’s in the frame to be in the squad.”

Chris Maxwell remains an injury doubt for Blackpool's Boxing Day clash

Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined, meanwhile.

Speaking recently, Appleton revealed all six are unlikely to be available until the New Year.

While Pool’s head coach concedes things certainly haven’t gone their way on the injury front this season, he insists they can’t be used as an excuse.

“Nothing has massively improved, but having said that we’re pretty much where we were at Cardiff. It’s been a reasonably quiet week from that point of view,” Appleton added.

“If you don’t pick up any injuries during the week you know you’re at least a week down the line with the lads that are out, so you’re a little bit closer to the numbers you’d want.

“It’s really easy sometimes to get obsessed with what you haven’t got as opposed to what you have got. The focus has to be on the players that are fit and available.

“That’s always been my motto anyway, it’s always how I’ve dealt with it.

