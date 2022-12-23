The full-back won’t officially become a Blackpool player until his permanent move from Shamrock Rovers is ratified in January.

But the 22-year-old has been training with the Seasiders since the World Cup break which has helped the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international get up to speed.

“He’s been with me, Sonny (Carey) and Charlie (Patino). We’ve taken him for some food at times. We’re getting him used to Blackpool and he’s fitted in really well,” Lavery told Blackpool’s official preview show.

“He’s fitted in like he’s been here since the start of the season or even before that.

“I think he only got two or three weeks off after his last game for Shamrock so for him to come in and want to start straight away with that Spain trip was great and it’s definitely benefited him.

“When it was happening in the summer I obviously heard about it and he ended up winning the league with Shamrock so he obviously did very well there.

Lyons will soon be able to make his Seasiders debut

“He’s been great in training and he’s been great around the lads.”

It’s fair to say the month-long break came at a good time for the Seasiders after they lost four games on the spin.

Michael Appleton’s side have since bounced back with consecutive draws ahead of their crucial Boxing Day trip to Hull.

“It felt like a mini pre-season where we could start again, so it came at a good time for us,” Lavery added.