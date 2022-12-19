Head coach Michael Appleton had feared the defender would be sidelined until the New Year as a result of concussion protocol.

It comes after the 26-year-old was forced off the pitch during the game against Luton Town at the start of November after taking a powerful shot to his head.

The centre-back has been missing ever since, with the physio and sports science team taking things carefully given he suffered two or three serious concussions during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

In a game against Millwall in 2018, Thorniley was rushed to hospital with an oxygen mask after being knocked unconscious. Medics spent 13 minutes attending to the defender on the pitch before he was eventually taken away for further treatment.

But six weeks on from the Luton game, Thorniley is now back in training and could even be in contention for the trip to Hull on Boxing Day.

“Jordan has trained now for four days on the spin and he’s been able to head the ball, so he’s not too far away from it,” Appleton told The Gazette after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Cardiff City.

Thorniley took a heavy shot to the head during the game against Luton in November

“For the first couple of days it was non-contact and he couldn’t head the ball. But on Thursday he was able to head the ball un-controlled for the first time.

“What I mean by un-controlled is by not being with the physios and the sports science lads, so he actually joined in.

“If there was a header to be had he did it and he had a couple of important headers in training where my heart was in my mouth to see if he had any type of reaction, but he’s come through it well which is really positive.

“I could be slightly wrong but I believe he could possibly be in the frame for Boxing Day.