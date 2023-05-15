Blackpool's head coach search state of play as ex-Crystal Palace & QPR man is linked

Stephen Dobbie ended the campaign as Blackpool’s interim boss after Mick McCarthy departed his role at the start of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie, the club’s development squad boss, put himself in the frame by claiming three wins from six games.

The 40-year-old, who remains top of the bookies’ odds, has openly admitted he wants to take on the role full-time.

However there are a number of other names in the frame and it’s understood the club’s hierarchy have held talks with a host of potential candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Thursday it was reported that former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer was about to make an “imminent” return to Bloomfield Road, just a day on from his abrupt departure from Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But The Gazette understands there is no truth to these reports and the 51-year-old has not spoken with the club.

Stephen Dobbie remains the bookies' favourite after impressing during his caretaker spell

Elsewhere, journalist Alan Nixon reported over the weekend that another former boss, Ian Holloway, is also in the running. But it’s understood that’s not the case either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, Holloway becomes the third former Blackpool manager to be linked with the role alongside Bowyer and Neil Critchley, who has reportedly held talks.

Legendary former player Charlie Adam, who now coaches at Burnley, has also been mentioned alongside the likes of Graham Alexander, Narcis Pelach, Leam Richardson, Richie Wellens and Pete Wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that Manchester United coach Eric Ramsay, who is a valued member of Erik Ten Hag’s first-team staff at Old Trafford, has emerged as a candidate once again.

According to reports that emerged at the beginning of 2023, the Seasiders made an approach for United’s highly-rated set-piece coach following Michael Appleton’s sacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How soon Blackpool make an appointment remains to be seen given the ongoing uncertainty behind the scenes.

Following their final day win against Norwich City, caretaker boss Dobbie admitted he doesn’t expect Blackpool to make an appointment until a sporting director is in place.