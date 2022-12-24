Blackpool's former transfer target 'made available for loan' by Manchester City

The Seasiders eyed a summer move for the 20-year-old, but a potential swoop was scuppered after the winger picked up an injury.

It’s now being reported by Real EFL that Rogers, who played under Michael Appleton during a loan spell with Lincoln City, could be on the move after recovering from his setback.

Blackpool were previously linked with the Manchester City man during the final days of last year’s January window after enduring a difficult loan spell with Bournemouth.

It’s understood Rogers had been lined up as a potential replacement for Josh Bowler, who was ironically in talks with the Cherries as well as Nottingham Forest.

A January move never transpired for Bowler, but the winger would later get his wish when he moved to the City Ground during the summer window, before immediately being sent out on loan to Olympiakos.

But his move to Greece hasn’t worked out and he’s since been linked with a spectacular return to Bloomfield Road.

Rogers played under Michael Appleton at Lincoln, where he helped them reach the League One play-off final

The former Everton man has made just six appearances for Olympiakos this season, with only three of those coming from the start.

The loan initially got off to a fairly promising start as he featured in the Europa League under former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

But Corberan was sacked after taking charge of just 11 games, leaving Bowler in limbo after being frozen out by new boss Michel Gonzalez.

Bowler has since failed to even make Olympaikos’ match-day squads.

Because Bowler has already played for two clubs this season, the limit permitted under FIFA regulations, the only other side he would be permitted to play for this term is Blackpool.

And according to reports, Appleton’s men are reportedly interested in bringing the wide man back to Bloomfield Road in a loan deal during the January window.

Bowler would first have to be recalled by Forest though before allowing their player to be loaned out, while wages could also be a sticking point given his significant pay rise following his deadline day move.

